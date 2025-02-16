LSU A No. 2 Seed In NCAA’s First Top-16 Seed Projections

AUSTIN, Texas – LSU, who will face Texas in an AP top-five matchup at 2 p.m. CT Sunday on ABC, was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA’s first Top-16 seed projections.

The Tigers are 25-1 (10-1 SEC) and currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with South Carolina and Texas. No. 5 LSU is slated to play at No. 3 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC in a big late-season matchup. Over LSU’s final five regular season games, the Tigers have three road games against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll.