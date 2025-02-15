Tigers Set To Defend At Moon Golf Invitational In Florida

BATON ROUGE – It may be a different looking LSU women’s golf team in some respects in 2025, but the goal starting Sunday is still the same – continue the success the team has had the last two years in the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida.

The Tigers are the two-time defending champions of the event, hosted by Louisville, and sponsored by an area golf retail story.

In 2023, LSU set the 18-hole (274, -14) and 54-hole scoring records (834) in winning easily. All five Tigers finished inside the top 25 with Ingrid Lindblad winning the title and Carla Tejedo finishing T5.

In 2024, LSU became the first team to win this event multiple times. Lindblad, Aine Donegan and Latanna Stone all had top 10 finishes for the Tigers.

Now LSU looks to show what it can do in a tournament that has quickly become one of the top early spring season tournaments with 14 teams in the field in the top 50 and four teams ranked in the top 10 in the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA performance rankings.

In the field with host Louisville and the Tigers, ranked 19th in the latest college performance rankings, are: Alabama, Auburn, Augusta, Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Northwestern, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and Virginia.

South Carolina is No. 4 in the rankings, Texas at No. 6, Florida State No. 7 and Virginia is at No. 10.

LSU’s lineup will go with freshman Rocio Tejedo, seniors Donegan and Elsa Svensson, junior Taylor Riley and sophomore Jordan Fischer.

Tejedo is coming off an SEC Golfer of the Week opening of the spring season, finishing second at 7-under par at the Puerto Rico Classic. Tejedo is No. 29 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 15 in the Scoreboard NCAA performance rankings.

Donegan is averaging 70.54 for the 2024-25 season, with Donegan at 72.85, Riley at 73.10 and Svensson 73.15.

The Suntree course will play to a par of 72 and 6,467 yards.

LSU will play with Ole Miss and the tournament individual entries and will be in the second wave off the first hole beginning at 7:50 a.m. CT (8:50 a.m. in Melbourne, Florida). Live score will be on the Scoreboard.clippd.com web site.