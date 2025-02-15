Rangel Batres Breaks LSU Record and Mexican National Record in the Mile

BOSTON – A historic weekend came to a close on Saturday as the Tigers finished out competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

Valentine Invitational Final Results | Tyson Invitational Final Results

The Tigers saw a handful of great moments this weekend, but none better than what senior Lorena Rangel Batres accomplished in the mile.

Rangel Batres had already rewritten the LSU record for the mile once this year, which she had already owned heading into the 2025 season. On Saturday she became the first Tiger to ever go sub-4:30 in the mile, clocking in with a time of 4:26.56 to finish ninth overall in a field of over 200 collegiate and professional runners. The time makes her the new Mexican national-record holder, improving it from the time of 4:27.09 that was ran by Alma Cortes on the same track in 2022. Her new PR also ranks seventh in the nation this season, and is just off the all-time collegiate list at No. 12.

Opening the season up in her primary event in Boston on Saturday was Michaela Rose, taking on a loaded 800-meter field. The Virginia native took first in a field of over 200 runners, clocking a time of 2:01.15 that ranks fifth in the nation for 2025.

Possibly the biggest moment of the day in Arkansas came from one of the newest members of the jump squad, Machaeda Linton. The junior reached a distance of 13.57 meters (44’ 6.25”) to win the women’s triple jump. Linton moved to No. 4 on the all-time LSU performance list, and moves up to No. 4 in the nation for 2025.

The men’s high jump squad took care of business in Arkansas, sweeping the podium with ease. Kuda Chadenga led the way with gold, clearing the height of 2.15 meters (7’ 0.5”) to tie his season best. Also clearing the height of 2.15 meters was the freshman Kam Franklin in second, tying him for eighth on the all-time LSU PL with Chadenga. Sophomore Justine Jimoh who just transferred over to the Tigers finished with bronze, clearing a height of 2.10 meters (6’ 10.75”).

Sophomore Jaiden Reid just missed the LSU all-time top 10 list, taking silver in the men’s 200 meter with an indoor PR of 20.72 seconds. Reid has made steady improvements so far this season and only needs to shave .02 off of his new PR to mark his name in the LSU-record book for the indoor 200m.

The day closed out in Boston as yet another school record was set, this time by freshman Edna Chepkemoi. The Kenyan set the record in her first 3000-meter race in the purple and gold, clocking a time of 9:10.79. Her time bested Lisa Reed’s from the 1987 SEC Championships where she clocked 9:19.11. A few heats later, sophomore Emerald Kehr clocked an LSU No. 8 all-time of 9:37.30. That time shaved almost 20 seconds off the previous best she held before transferring to LSU.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Ella Onojuvwevwo ran a PR of 23.11 in the 200m.

Gwyneth Hughes ran the No. 4 5000m time in LSU PL history of 16:42.67.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.