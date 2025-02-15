Gold Take Victory At Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team hosted its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage Saturday morning, with the Gold team winning 17-13 at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Tigers saw action from 19 players during the scrimmage as they played six rounds, rotating partners as the coaches are looking to find their winning lineup. The Sandy Tigs enter the 2025 season with a strong blend of veteran leadership and promising young talent. The Tigers are led by a group of experienced standouts, including AVCA Second Team All-American Gabi Bailey, NCAA All-Tournament Team and CCSA Pair of the Year honoree Parker Bracken, and AVCA Top Flight selections Aubrey O’Gorman, Emily Meyer, and Yali Ashush. Their experience at the highest level provides stability and guidance for a talented group of younger players looking to make an impact.

The next wave of Tiger talent includes 2024 CCSA All-Freshman Team honoree Skylar Martin, redshirt sophomore Kate Baker, and a trio of freshmen—Elle Every, Julia Sprecher, and Camryn Chatellier—who bring depth and energy to the roster. With a strong mix of proven veterans and rising stars, LSU has the foundation to compete at a high level throughout the season.

The scrimmage was the final in program competition before LSU officially starts its season, February 21-22, at the Beach Burg Invitational in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Tigers will face No. 6 FSU, Florida Gulf Coast, North Alabama, Southern Miss, and Spring Hill College over the course of the weekend.