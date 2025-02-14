Sylvia Fowles Named Naismith Hall of Fame Finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU great Sylvia Fowles is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Along with Fowles, Jennifer Azzi, Sue Bird and Maya Moore were Women’s Committee Finalists. The Finalists will be put forward to the Honors Committee to be considered for election as members of the Class of 2025. The new class will be announced in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Earlier this year, Fowles was announced as an inductee in next year’s class for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Seimone Augustus, a teammate of Fowles’ at LSU and in the WNBA, was inducted into both the Women’s Basketball and Naismith Halls of Fame in 2024.

A member of the 2015 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class, Fowles had her LSU jersey No. 34 retired in the PMAC in 2017. She was a pillar on LSU’s team from 2004-08 when the Tigers went to the Final Four all four years. Fowles still holds the LSU records with 1,570 career rebounds, 321 career blocks and 86 career double-doubles. For her LSU career, Fowles averaged 15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds throughout her time at LSU. She remains the only LSU player to dunk in a game when she threw one down on November 21, 2007 in a game against Louisiana-Lafayette.

During her collegiate career, Fowles was dominant. Fowles was a three-time First Team All SEC. In 2008 she was both the SEC Player of the Year and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Coming off the bench as a freshman, Fowles was the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and on the Second Team All-SEC.

The Miami, Florida native Fowles was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She played in Chicago until she joined the Minnesota Lynx ahead of the 2015 season. In Minnesota, Fowles teamed up with Augustus once again and captured the 2015 and 2017 WNBA Championship. Fowles was the Finals MVP in both championships. Her No. 34 jersey was retired in Minnesota.

Fowles represented America in four Olympics, winning Gold in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.