Beach Set to Host Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.The scrimmage is the last in program competition before the Sandy Tigs officially start their season at the Beach Burg Invitational in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, February 21-22. LSU will play five rounds on six courts, with the last round deciding who wins the scrimmage. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.

“I’m really excited for the scrimmage tomorrow,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Competition in our stadium, with fans watching, with the team in uniform is always a great first test to see how players will respond. Our team is really deep this year and there are lots of players who have the ability to contribute in the lineup, so getting an opportunity to see them in this environment will be an important part of preparing for the season starting next week.”

The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including Second Team All-American Gabi Bailey, CCSA Pair of the Year and NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree Parker Bracken, CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Skylar Martin, and AVCA Top Flight members Aubrey O’Gorman, Emily Meyer, and Yali Ashush. The team will look to leadership from the key returners.

The Tigers’ freshman class boasts an impressive group of athletes with decorated high school careers. Camryn Chatellier, a two-time state champion from St. Mary’s Dominican High School, capped off her standout career as the 2023-24 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Throughout high school, she accumulated an extensive list of accolades, including multiple All-American honors, MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year, and All-State MVP recognition. Julia Sprecher arrives as a dual-sport athlete, excelling in both volleyball and track and field. A 2022 state champion on the court, she was named Offensive MVP and team captain in 2023 while earning Academic All-Ohio honors for her success in the classroom.

Elle Evers and Julia Lagemann add even more depth to this talented class. Evers, a three-time First Team All-Region selection, helped lead her team to a state finalist finish in 2023 and was named Region Player of the Year. Lagemann, a standout in both indoor and beach volleyball, won back-to-back state championships and led Arkansas in aces during her senior season. On the sand, she has earned national recognition as a three-time p1440 Fab 50 selection and secured multiple top finishes at premier beach tournaments. Now an early enrollee, Lagemann joins the Sandy Tigs with high-level experience and a competitive edge.

Purple Team:

8 Aubrey O’Gorman

4 Kylie Mueller

12 Julia Sprecher

25 Emily Meyer

26 Yali Ashush

3 Camryn Chatellier

1 Gracey Campbell

5 Madison Meyers

2 Elle Evers

Gold Team:

11 Gabi Bailey

24 Tatum Finlason

10 Parker Bracken

21 Cassidy Fritz

9 Skylar Martin

29 Amaya Messier

23 Amelia Taft

55 Bella Lagemann

7 Kate Baker

6 Forbes Hall