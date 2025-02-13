Track & Field Travels to Boston and Fayetteville This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team went north this week as the distance team went to the coast for the Boston Valentine Invitational and the rest of the team went to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Tyson Invitational.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Tyson Invitational

The Tigers will have 37 student-athletes (22 men, 17 women) competing this weekend at the Tyson Invitational. SEC Network+ will be the streaming home for both days of the meet this weekend. Friday will be streamed here, while Saturday’s portion will be streamed here.

LSU will have 18 student-athletes (six men, 12 women) competing this weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. FloTrack will be the streaming home for both days of the meet in Boston this weekend. Both days of the stream will be found here.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 60 Meter

A much-anticipated debut will be happening in Arkansas as junior Brianna Lyston will look to reach new heights in her primary event. Lyston is fresh off of winning the NCAA title and recording the LSU record and No. 2 time in NCAA history of 7.03 seconds. Sophomore Tima Godbless will be joining her in the event as she is fresh off of clocking a new PR and No. 9 time in LSU history of 7.16a at the UNM Collegiate Classic.

Men’s 60 Meter

Last week out freshman Jelani Watkins clocked a No. 7 time in LSU history of 6.63a at the UNM Collegiate Classic, while his teammate Jaiden Reid also recorded a new PR with 6.66a. The duo will be competing in the event this weekend alongside Myles Thomas who is looking to get back to his 2024 form.

Women’s 400 Meter

The outdoor 400-meter record holder for LSU, Ella Onojuvwevwo, is making her debut in her primary event this weekend. The Nigerian Olympian currently ranks sixth indoors all-time for the Tigers, setting her PR of 52.47 seconds last season before clocking her outdoor best of 50.57 seconds later on in the year.

Women’s 800 Meter

Looking to break the NCAA 800-meter record set by Athing Mu will be Michaela Rose as she makes her event opener this weekend in Boston. Rose currently holds an indoor PR of 1:59.25 in the 800m, which ranks No. 2 all-time in NCAA history. Earlier this season she clocked an 800m split of 1:59.49 as the DMR squad recorded the No. 2 time in the nation for 2025.

Women’s One Mile

Another LSU-record holder, Lorena Rangel Batres, will be in a loaded field for her primary event this weekend. Rangel Batres has already rewritten her program record once this season, clocking 4:33.05 her last time out at the Razorback Invitational.

