No. 9 LSU Takes Down Tulane, 4-0

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Sophomore Kenna Erickson clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 singles display as No. 9 LSU Women’s Tennis moved past Tulane in a 4-0 sweep on Thursday at City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans, La.

LSU moves to 8-1, while Tulane drops to 3-3.

“The girls handled themselves well in tough conditions today,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “In our first match after indoor play, the ladies were tested with windy and chilly conditions. Despite that, our team had to work hard to handle business and secure this result. However, we know there are things we can do better with, especially as we enter into the outdoor portion of the season with SEC play around the corner. I am proud of the girls; it’s been a lot of road management this season. It will be nice to get back home, rest a few days, and then look forward to kicking off the SEC season.”

Erickson and Gaby Rivera began doubles play for LSU over Micah Pierce and Natalia Fantini on the third court. Erickson and Rivera took an early 4-0 lead before Pierce and Fantini fought back to make it 4-2. Despite another push from their opponents, the LSU duo would take the next two out of three games to secure the win at 6-3.

Cadence Brace and Kinaa Graham teamed up for the first time this season on the No. 2 court to take on Delanie Tribby and Summer Chandler. Brace and Graham fell behind 1-0 but surged ahead for a 3-1 lead. However, Tribby and Chandler rallied to even the set at 3-3. Brace and Graham regained the lead at 4-3, but their opponents leveled again at 4-4. Refusing to back down, the LSU pair closed the match with a strong finish, winning 6-4 and clinching the doubles point for LSU.

With the doubles point in LSU’s possession, Anita Sahdiieva took on Leigh Van Zyl to open singles play on the No. 3 court. Sahdiieva opened with a 1-0 lead but quickly trailed 2-1. She regained momentum, taking a 3-2 lead, and closed out the first set with a dominant 6-2 finish. In the second set, Sahdiieva again took an early 1-0 lead before Van Zyl leveled it at 1-1. From there, the senior took five straight games for a commanding 6-1 set win, giving LSU a 2-0 match advantage.

Rivera faced her doubles opponent Fantini in singles action on the fifth spot. Rivera started strong with a 2-0 lead before Fantini closed the gap to tie at 2-2. The senior responded with a dominant run, taking a 5-2 lead. Although her opponent made it 5-3, Rivera held her ground and closed out the first set 6-3. In the second set, the Guatemala City native once again opened with a 1-0 lead, but Fantini quickly tied it at 1-1. Rivera regained control at 3-1, extended her lead to 5-2, and sealed the victory with a 6-2 finish, elevating LSU’s lead to 3-0.

On the No. 6 court, Erickson took on Brooke Theis to wrap up singles play. The set opened with a 1-1 standstill before Erickson found her rhythm, surging ahead to 5-1. Despite Theis narrowing the gap to 5-2, the sophomore stayed composed and closed out the set 6-2. Erickson fell behind 1-0 early in the second set but quickly leveled it at 1-1. From there, she dominated the remainder of the match, taking the final five games to post a 6-1 set victory to clinch the 4-0 match win for LSU.

The Tigers will return to the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge for a doubleheader on Sunday, February 23. They will first face Ole Miss at 11:00 a.m. CT in their SEC opener. Later in the day, LSU will compete against Southeastern Louisiana at 4:00 p.m. CT.

LSU vs. Tulane

Feb. 13, 2025

City Park Tennis Center

No. 9 LSU 4, Tulane 0

Singles

1. Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. Campbell Ricci (TUL) 6-2, 3-2, DNF

2. Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) vs. Summer Chandler (TUL) 4-6, 6-3, DNF

3. #115 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Leigh Van Zyl (TUL) 6-2, 6-1

4. Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Micah Pierce (TUL) 3-6, 6-3, 0-1, DNF

5. Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Natalia Fantini (TUL) 6-3, 6-2

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Brooke Theis (TUL) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Tilwith Di Girolami/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Campbell Ricci/Leigh Van Zyl (TUL) 3-4, DNF

2. Cadence Brace/Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Delanie Tribby/Summer Chandler (TUL) 6-4

3. Kenna Erickson/Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Micah Pierce/Natalia Fantini (TUL) 6-3