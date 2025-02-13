Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, which was released on Thursday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 89 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including AVCA Second Team All-American Gabi Bailey, CCSA Pair of the Year and NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree Parker Bracken, CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Skylar Martin, and AVCA Top Flight members Aubrey O’Gorman, Emily Meyer, and Yali Ashush. The team will look to this veteran group for leadership throughout the season.

The next wave of Tiger talent includes several returners and a trio of freshmen—Elle Evers, Julia Sprecher, and Camryn Chatellier—who bring depth and energy to the roster. Early enrollee Bella Lagemann and returners Gracey Campbell, Kylie Mueller, Madison Meyers, Forbes Hall, Kate Baker, Cassidy Chambers, Amelia Taft, Tatum Finlason, and Amaya Messier all look to compete for playing time as well. With a strong mix of proven veterans and rising stars, LSU has the foundation to compete at a high level throughout the season.

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday as the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage is hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 10:30 a.m. CT. LSU will officially open its season at the Beach Burg Invitational on February 21-22 as the Tigers play four matches at the USM Beach Volleyball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Sandy Tigs will take on No. 6 FSU, Florida Gulf Coast, North Alabama, Southern Miss, and Spring Hill College over the course of the weekend.

Feb. 13, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Preseason Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 USC [11] 544 0-0 NA 2 TCU [16] 540 0-0 NA 3 UCLA [1] 529 0-0 NA 4 Cal Poly [1] 488 0-0 NA 5 Stanford 469 0-0 NA 6 Florida State 410 0-0 NA 7 LMU 399 0-0 NA 8 LSU 363 0-0 NA 9 California 356 0-0 NA 10 Long Beach State 314 0-0 NA 11 Arizona State 298 0-0 NA 12 Hawai’i 250 0-0 NA 13 Georgia State 176 0-0 NA 14 Washington 157 0-0 NA 15 Texas 133 0-0 NA 16 FAU 131 0-0 NA 17 FIU 94 0-0 NA 18-T North Florida 83 0-0 NA 18-T GCU 83 0-0 NA 20 Stetson 71 0-0 NA

Others receiving votes: Arizona (56), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (36), South Carolina (35), Tulane (19), Pepperdine (12), Boise State (8), FGCU (2), Coastal Carolina (1)

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: Feb. 25