Rocio Tejedo Named SEC Golfer Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo was named SEC Golfer of the Week for her play last week in the women’s season opening Puerto Rico Classic.

Tejedo posted rounds of 68-72-69 for 7-under 209 to finish second in the Puerto Rico Classic for her best finish of her short collegiate career.

The freshman from Spain, posted her Tejedo’s fourth top five finish of the 2024-25 season and in five tournaments Tejedo has no finish worse than T11.

The 7-under total was her best under par number at LSU and in the 54-hole event she had 10 birdies and one eagle.

Tejedo is ranked 29th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 15 in the NCAA Scoreboard performance rankings.