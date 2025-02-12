Brace Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Cadence Brace of the No. 9 LSU women’s tennis team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.



The conference honor is Brace’s first of her collegiate career and adds the second award of the season for the Tigers after Kayla Cross was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 22.



The Canadian native has occupied the top spot for the Tigers in singles and doubles play and holds an overall 5-2 record on the season, with four wins coming against ranked opponents. Brace holds a two-match winning streak in singles and a 3-0 mark in doubles. According to the ITA, Brace ranks No. 71 in doubles with partner Cross.



Brace was pivotal in LSU’s success at the ITA National Indoor Championships from Feb. 7-9, the club’s first appearance since 2019.



In the match against No. 7 Michigan, Brace and Cross faced the Wolverines’ top duo, No. 27 Piper Charney and Jessica Bernales, in a back-and-forth affair with four ties, trailing as much as 2-4, before the match went unfinished at 5-6. The freshman was then faced with battling Michigan’s singles ace, No. 4 Julia Fliegner. Though going unfinished, Brace held her own in the first set, with three lead changes and four ties before falling short 4-6. She would then leave no doubt in the second set, sweeping Fliegner 6-0.



Against No. 6 UCLA, Brace would aid the Tigers in their 4-2 victory over the Bruins. Brace and Cross faced a tall task on the top doubles spot in No. 9 Kimmi Hance and Elise Wagle. After taking a 3-0 first-set lead, the LSU pair would only drop two games in a 6-2 set win. With the doubles point in tow, Brace competed against doubles opponent Hance in the top singles spot for the Tigers. Brace took six consecutive games in a one-sided first set to win the set. The Canadian native took the first four games in the second set, eventually securing a 6-2 set win and LSU’s first singles win for the match.



LSU concluded ITA National Indoor play against No. 3 Oklahoma State, in which Brace secured two victories, clinching both the doubles and singles points to help LSU achieve the 4-0 match win. Brace and Cross overcame No. 86 Komar and Nijkamp in doubles, returning from a 3-1 deficit to take five consecutive games to win 6-3. In singles, Brace faced Komar, initially tied at 1-1, but Brace quickly pulled ahead to take a 4-1 lead. Komar would test the freshman. However, Brace pulled away to take the first set 6-3. She maintained momentum after racing to a 4-1 lead in the second set, ultimately taking the 6-2 set win.



LSU is back in action against in-state opponent Tulane on Thursday, Feb. 13, at City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans, La.



