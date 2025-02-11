LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Women Ranked No. 18 in Third Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

by Braydin Sik
+0
Women Ranked No. 18 in Third Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up three spots to No. 18.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of two individuals and one relay ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 2 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40
No. 3 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.16a
No. 5 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)

2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11
LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU's Tima Godbless and Jelani Watkins Earn Weekly Honors From SEC

LSU's Tima Godbless and Jelani Watkins Earn Weekly Honors From SEC

Gallery: Track & Field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Gallery: Track & Field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Godbless and Watkins Crack LSU's Top-10 Lists on Day Two of UNM Collegiate Classic

Godbless and Watkins Crack LSU's Top-10 Lists on Day Two of UNM Collegiate Classic