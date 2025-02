Women Ranked No. 18 in Third Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up three spots to No. 18.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of two individuals and one relay ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings

No. 2 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40

No. 3 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.16a

No. 5 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)

2025 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28

LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28

LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4

LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4

LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11

LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11

