Women Ranked No. 18 in Third Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up three spots to No. 18.
LSU has a total of two individuals and one relay ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 2 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40
No. 3 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.16a
No. 5 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)
2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11
LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11
Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.