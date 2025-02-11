Week One National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is ranked inside the top 10 in the four national rankings after the 2025 opening weekend. LSU ranks No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and improved to No. 8 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 10 in the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers’ biggest jumps from the preseason polls were three spots in the NFCA and D1 Softball polls, and LSU increased two spots in the USA Softball and Softball America polls.

LSU opened the 2025 season with four shutouts, including the program’s sixth perfect game, thrown by freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener, the SEC Freshman of the Week. LSU concluded the weekend with a 3-2 walk-off victory against in-state foe, Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers’ pitching staff leads the SEC with a 0.23 ERA and has held opposing batters to a league-low .126 batting average, allowing just 13 hits and has 30 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched. Offensively, LSU registered a .355 batting average during opening weekend, accounting for 39 hits, 37 runs and 34 RBIs. The Tigers had 12 extra-base hits, including four home runs. Three home runs came from utility player Tori Edwards, whose first collegiate home run was a grand slam against Charlotte on Feb. 8.

LSU will host the 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park on Feb. 14-16. The Tigers will take on No. 17/18 Virginia Tech, No. 21/22 Northwestern and UT Arlington for another five-game weekend.

