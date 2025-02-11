BATON ROUGE, La. – Marty Lanoux, a standout third baseman for LSU’s 1985 baseball team, has passed away at the age of 60.

Lanoux was voted First-Team All-SEC in 1985, batting a team-high .352 while leading the Tigers in hits with 76.

The 1985 squad, which won the SEC Western Division title, was the first LSU team to advance to an NCAA Regional in the tenure of then second-year head coach Skip Bertman.

Lanoux was a product of Orange Park (Fla.) High School who played at Sante Fe (N.M.) Community College before transferring to LSU.

Lanoux was a devoted father to his children, Mady, Caleb and Jake Lanoux, who survive him, celebrating him as a phenomenal father figure who imparted wisdom, love, and kindness.

He is also survived by his parents, Carol and Brenda Lanoux, sister Susan (Paul), brother Brian (Kim) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Lanoux will be held on Friday, February 21, at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, Fla. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.