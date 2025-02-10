LSU Rejoins AP Top-5
BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll after a pair of wins at Missouri and against No. 19 Tennessee.
LSU is off on Thursday and will travel to Austin for another big SEC showdown on Sunday against No. 3 Texas on ABC. Texas knocked off South Carolina on Sunday and now, with all three teams having one loss in conference play, the Tigers, Longhorns and Gamecocks are tied atop the SEC rankings.
AP Poll – February 10, 2024
1. UCLA
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. South Carolina
5. LSU
6. USC
7. UConn
8. Kentucky
9. Ohio State
10. North Carolina State
11. TCU
12. North Carolina
13. Duke
14. Kansas State
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Maryland
18. West Virginia
19. Georgia Tech
20. Oklahoma State
21. Alabama
22. Michigan State
23. Florida State
24. Creighton
25. Baylor