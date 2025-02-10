LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith, Mjracle Sheppard, Amani Bartlett, Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Jada Richard, Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman, Jada Richard, Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kailyn Gilbert, Izzy Besselman, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams, Mjracle Sheppard, Kailyn Gilbert, Sa'Myah Smith, Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey, Flau’jae Johnson, Kailyn Gilbert, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Izzy Besselman, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kailyn Gilbert, Mikaylah Williams, Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard, Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

