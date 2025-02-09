No. 16 LSU Concludes ITA National Indoor Play With 4-0 Sweep Over No. 3 Oklahoma State

URBANA, Ill. – No. 16 LSU Women’s Tennis posted a complete 4-0 performance over No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, Ill.

The result marks the highest-ranked win in program history. The Tigers are now 3-1 against ranked opponents this season.

LSU moves to 7-1, while Oklahoma State drops to 6-3

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Well played match by the girls all the way through,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “We started incredibly well with the doubles, which set the tone, and then we had three dominant performances in singles. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls; they improved each day at the tournament. I told them that my hope was twofold: they took a lot of confidence from this weekend that they’re one of the better teams in the country, but in the same breath, there’s a lot of work to be done to get better, so we need to rest up and get back to Baton Rouge. Now, we prepare for another road contest against Tulane later in the week.”

Doubles Display

Tilwith Di Girolami and Anita Sahdiieva faced No. 41-ranked Gracie Epps and Marcela Lopez in a close doubles match on the No. 2 court. After trading games, the LSU pair leveled the set score three times, ultimately taking their first lead at 5-3. Despite a late challenge from Epps and Lopez, Di Girolami and Sahdiieva held on for a 6-4 victory.

No. 71 Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross faced No. 86 Anastasiya Komar and Rose Marie Nijkamp in the top doubles spot. Brace and Cross took the first game, but Komar and Nijkamp surged ahead for a 3-1 advantage. However, the freshman duo fought back to win five consecutive games to secure the 6-3 set win, clinching the doubles point for the Tigers.

Singles Slate

Graham took on No. 69 Lopez in the No. 5 singles spot. Graham opened the first set with a 1-0 lead before Lopez leveled the score at 1-1. The two traded games, with Lopez briefly regaining the lead at 3-2, but Graham fought back to tie it again at 3-3. Afterward, Graham took the next three games to take the first set 6-3. Graham dominated the second set, winning six straight games to close the match with a 6-0 set win, giving LSU a 2-0 lead.

Di Girolami faced doubles opponent No. 40 Epps on Court No. 3 and cruised through the first set with a 6-0 win. Di Girolami built an early 3-0 lead in the second set. Epps fought back to make it 3-1, and later 4-2, but Di Girolami stayed in control, closing out the set 6-2 for the straight-set victory.

Brace battled her doubles opponent, No. 65 Komar, on the top court. The freshman opened the set tied at 1-1 with Komar. Brace responded with a dominant stretch to go up 4-1. Despite Komar closing the gap to 4-3, Brace held firm and took the set 6-3. In the second set, Brace jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Komar made it 3-1, but Brace stayed aggressive, extending her lead to 4-1 and eventually sealing the match with a 6-2 victory.

Up Next

LSU returns to Louisiana to face in-state opponent Tulane on Thursday, Feb. 13, in New Orleans, La., at City Park Tennis Center at 2:00 p.m. CT.

LSU vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 9, 2025

Atkins Tennis Center

No. 16 LSU 4, No. 3 Oklahoma State 0

Singles

1. Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #65 Anastasiya Komar (OKST) 6-3, 6-2

2. Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Kylie Collins (OKST) 7-6(5), DNF

3. Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) def. #40 Gracie Epps (OKST) 6-0, 6-2

4. #115 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Rose Marie Nijkamp (OKST) 3-6, 3-2, DNF

5. Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. #69 Marcela Lopez (OKST) 6-3, 6-0

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. Alian Zack (OKST) 6-7(5), DNF

Doubles

1. #71 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #86 Anastasiya Komar/Rose Marie Nijkamp (OKST) 6-3

2. Tilwith Di Girolami/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. #41 Gracie Epps/Marcela Lopez (OKST) 6-4

3. Kenna Erickson/Gaby Rivera (LSU) vs. Kylie Collins/Alian Zack (OKST) 4-5, DNF