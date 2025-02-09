Men's Tennis Set To Face Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (6-3) will take on Tulane (1-4) on Monday, February 10. The match will be held at the City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans. Play will begin at 1 p.m. CT.

LSU v. Tulane

Live Stats | ESPN+

Notes On The Opponent

Tulane has secured one win of five matches in the 2025 dual season. Their most recent opponent was No. 14 Mississippi State and the Waves faced a 7-0 defeat in Starkville. The team has secured a win over in-state foe Southern University in their season opener match. Tulane walked off the court with a 7-0 win over the Jaguars.

In series history, LSU leads in a 12-7 record against Tulane. The last matchup was in February 2024 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers took down the Waves by a score of 6-1. Two current members of the LSU Tennis team earned singles wins, Julien Penzlin and Rudy Ceccon.

Tulane has one doubles pair in the latest ITA rankings. Luc Hoeihmans and Luka Petrovic currently sit at No. 90.

Tiger Tidbits

Senior Julien Penzlin currently leads the Tigers in singles with a 7-0 record in dual play and an impressive 16-4 overall record. In the 2024 season, Penzlin also led in singles the majority of the season. In the latest ITA ranking drop, he sits at No. 116. This past Friday, he earned a win over Rice’s Emir Sendogan to extend his record.

Aleksi Lofman also appears in the singles ranking at No. 124. Lofman and Penzlin have also proved to be a strong doubles duo for the Tigers. The pair appears at the No. 41 spot with 12 overall wins and 5 dual wins. Lofman and Penzlin secured a win this past Friday against the No. 50 duo of Arthus De La Bassetiere and Kabeer Kapasi of Rice.

