LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings: Feb. 6, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll this week with both the LSU women’s and men’s team appearing in the top 25.

The LSU women are ranked No. 20 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at No. 22. Most recently, LSU hosted Cincinnati and Delta State at the LSU Natatorium for the Tigers’ senior meet.

LSU picked up four wins on the day defeating both the Bearcats and the Fighting Okra to close out the regular season.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

LSU returns to action in mid-February at the 2025 SEC Championships in Athens, Ga. The Tigers will head to the SEC meet that takes place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22. Prior to that, LSU will compete at the Auburn Invitational/First Chance Meet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8.

The following is the women’s poll with the men’s poll right behind it:

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Virginia 425 6-0 2 2 Texas 408 7-1 3 3 Stanford 391 5-0 4 5 Tennessee 370 5-1 5 4 Florida 348 6-2 6 8 California 342 4-2 7 6 Indiana 312 4-3 8 7 NC State 301 5-2 9 10 Louisville 300 5-0 10 7 Michigan 288 5-1 11 11 Georgia 241 5-4 12 14 Southern California 235 3-2 13 12 Wisconsin 226 6-1 14 13 Ohio State 212 6-1 15 17 North Carolina 176 2-3 16 15 Alabama 165 3-2 17 17 Arizona State 157 6-2 18 18 South Carolina 121 5-1 19 21 Auburn 117 4-4 20 20 LSU 96 8-3 21 21 Texas A&M 94 5-2 22 23 Duke 76 4-2 23 22 UCLA 51 3-5 24 24 Minnesota 44 8-3 25 25 Florida State 28 7-3

Division I Men