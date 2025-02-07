LSU Sprints Opened Up Day One of UNM Collegiate Classic on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field team closed out day one of the UNM Collegiate Classic on Friday, hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Fresh off of his 60-meter debut with the Tigers last weekend, freshman Jelani Watkins followed that up with an impressive 200-meter debut on Friday. The Tiger got out fast and made up any stagger as he closed in on a heat win and the event win in the unseeded part of the 200m. Watkins clocked a time of 20.78 seconds, which corrects to 20.85 seconds for altitude. The time would’ve ranked top-10 in the SEC heading into the meet.

In the women’s 200m unseeded section of the afternoon, junior Ella Onojuvwevwo turned in a bronze-place finish with a time that would’ve ranked top-5 in conference entering the weekend. Onojuvwevwo clocked a time of 23.19 seconds, which converts to 23.26 seconds for altitude. Heading into the meet her previous lifetime best indoors was 23.58a.

Later on in the afternoon was the invitational portion of the men’s 200m. Sophomore Jaiden Reid clocked a new personal-best time of 20.89a, which improves on his previous Cayman Islands national record from last week out. Reid finished fifth overall in the invitational section after all five heats were completed.

Onojuvwevwo was joined by sophomore Tima Godbless with a matching new personal-best time of 23.19 seconds that converts to 23.26a. Godbless finished second and her heat of the 200m invitational section, while sophomore Aniyah Bigam followed that up later with a PR of 23.34a to finish second in her heat also.

Myles Thomas ran a 200m PR of 21.06a.

Amal Glasgow ran a 200m PR of 21.13a.

Jayden Phillip ran a 200m PR of 21.28a.

Makeriah Harris ran a 200m PR of 25.38a.

