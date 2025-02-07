February 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the February 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Kade Anderson

Sophomore, Sport Administration, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Kade has been great to work with since he started at LSU. He holds himself to a high standard both on and off the field, setting a great example for his teammates and other student-athletes. From maintaining a high GPA to showing up every day with a positive attitude, he is exactly what you want every student-athlete to be!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Florentine Dekkers

Senior, Sport Administration, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: As transfer international Student-Athlete, Flo has demonstrated exceptional resilience and adaptability in navigating her transition to LSU. Despite the challenges of adjusting to a new academic environment, athletic program, and cultural setting, she has embraced every opportunity with determination and a strong work ethic. She has seamlessly integrated into the LSU community, excelling both in the classroom and in her sport while maintaining steady progress toward her anticipated May 2025 graduation. Her ability to balance rigorous coursework, training demands, and the complexities of a new educational system is a testament to her dedication and discipline. Faculty, coaches, and teammates alike commend her for her positive attitude, leadership, and commitment to excellence, making her a valuable member of the LSU family.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Jovan Lekic

Sophomore, Considering Psychology, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: For the Summer 2024 through Winter Intersession 2024 semesters, Jovan has demonstrated remarkable growth and dedication in his academics. He has taken a very proactive approach by seeking additional resources and refining his academic game plan. His determination to improve was evident in his consistent effort to make adjustments and apply them effectively. As a result, his academic successes have reflected both his hard work and dedication. Beyond academic improvements, Jovan has also displayed an impressive work ethic. Jovan’s ability to manage time effectively and stay motivated has highlighted his growth as a student and athlete alike. We are extremely impressed and proud of his achievements and look forward to continued success for Jovan moving forward.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Noah McWilliams

Sophomore, Sport Administration, Men’s Golf

Reason for nomination: Noah works hard in his academics and has a high standard for himself. He is great at communication and is willing to go the extra mile. This attitude towards academics has earned him a place on the Dean’s List twice, including Fall 2024. I’m looking forward to see how Noah continues to grow in the future!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Kyle Parker

Junior, Mass Communication, Football

Reason for nomination: I am proud to nominate Kyle Parker for Student Athlete of the Month for the month of February. Despite facing a challenging injury in the Fall, Kyle has showed remarkable perseverance, continuing to excel in the classroom. His resilience, determination, and commitment to success have made him a standout example for his peers. Throughout his recovery he continued to perform exceptionally in the classroom. Despite the challenges of balancing rehab with schoolwork, he has maintained high academic standards and shown incredible time management skills. His commitment to his education is evident in his academic performance which resulted in him being named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2024.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Rocío Tejedo

Freshman, Business Analytics, Women’s Golf

Reason for nomination: Rocio has impressed me with her dedication to her work in the classroom. She is never afraid to ask questions and is excited about her course work. This shows as she earned a spot on the Dean’s List her first term. She continues to shine in balancing her coursework while competing at a high level. I know she will continue to represent LSU at the highest level as both a student and an athlete!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.