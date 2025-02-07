Basketball Tigers Host No. 25 Ole Miss For Second Meeting Saturday Night

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team is back at the Pete Maravich Center Friday night at 7:30 p.m. to take on No. 25 Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference basketball game.

Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center.

The game will be the final game of the day on the SEC Network slate with Kevin Fitzgerald and Joe Kleine on the call. Chris Blair and John Brady will have the broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Baton Rouge flagship is Eagle 98.1 FM).

The first 1,000 students at the game will receive a free LSU Basketball sweatshirt and halftime entertainment will be provided by award winning speed painter Jessica Haas.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll with a record of 17-6 and 6-4 in the SEC. The Rebels are coming off an impressive 98-84 win versus Kentucky. Ole Miss posted 24 assists and just one turnover in that game. Matthew Murrell had a season-best 24 for the Rebels, while Dre Davis scored 17, Malik Dia 16, Jaylen Murray 15 and Jaemyn Brakefield added 10. Murray also had 10 assists.

The teams met for the first time in Oxford in January with Ole Miss winning, 77-65.

In that game, LSU used a 15-0 run in the first half to take an early lead before Ole Miss posted a 28-26 halftime advantage in a competitive opening 20 minutes. The Tigers were able to force 10 Rebel miscues but could not get results on the other end of the floor off the turnovers.

In the second half, Ole Miss shot 61 percent and converted on 71 percent of its possessions to move in front and get the win.

Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points, while Daimion Collins scored 14. Jordan Sears had 10 points. LSU out rebounded Ole Miss, 33-32.

LSU is coming off an 81-62 loss to Georgia in Athens on Wednesday night. The Tigers first nine buckets of the game were three-pointers and the Bulldogs were able to expand the lead in the second half, getting second chance points and 44 points in the paint.

LSU will be on the road both games next week at Arkansas on Wednesday night at Oklahoma Saturday. The Arkansas game will be televised on ESPN2 and the Oklahoma game on SEC Network. Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.