Six Soccer Players Named to 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program saw six Tigers named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the league on Thursday morning.

A total of 1,608 student-athletes were named to the Fall Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball and is based on grades from the 2024 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

The Tigers who earned a spot on the honor roll are Ava Amsden, Mollie Baker, Ava Galligan, Sophine Kevorkian, Brielyn Knowles and Danielle Shannon.

The honor marks the first for Amsden and Kevorkian, who completed their first season with the Tigers in 2024, as well as Shannon, who completed her junior season last year.

Baker completed her masters degree in liberal arts in her final season with the Tigers last year. 2024 marked her second time on the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, with her first coming in 2022.

This year’s honor roll recognition marks the second year in a row for Galligan and Knowles, who completed their sophomore season in 2024.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following the team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

LSU Soccer 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Members:



Name, Major

Ava Amsden, Psychology

Mollie Baker, Master of Liberal Arts

Ava Galligan, Sport Administration

Sophine Kevorkian, Communication Studies

Brielyn Knowles, Marketing

Danielle Shannon, Sport Administration