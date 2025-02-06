Nineteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 19 members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,608 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2024 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.
The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name – Sport – Major
Rob Buisson – Men’s Cross Country – Finance
Hugh Carlson – Men’s Cross Country – Construction Management
Will Dart – Men’s Cross Country – Chemistry
Casey Goetschel – Men’s Cross Country – Sport Administration
Rhen Langley – Men’s Cross Country – Kinesiology
Dyllon Nimmers – Men’s Cross Country – Construction Management
Trenton Sandler – Men’s Cross Country – Kinesiology
Tyler Stevens – Men’s Cross Country – Sport Administration
Jack Wallace – Men’s Cross Country – Biology
Ella Chesnut – Women’s Cross Country – Accounting
Hailey Day – Women’s Cross Country – Master Social Work
Maddie‐Kate Gardiner – Women’s Cross Country – Textiles & Marketing
Callie Hardy – Women’s Cross Country – Kinesiology
Gwyneth Hughes – Women’s Cross Country – Coastal Environmental Science
Sophia Martin – Women’s Cross Country – Communication Disorders
Carly Nicholson – Women’s Cross Country – History
Lorena Rangel‐Batres – Women’s Cross Country – Plant Pathology
Addy Stevenson – Women’s Cross Country – Sport Administration
Svenya Stoyanoff – Women’s Cross Country – Accounting
