Nineteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 19 members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,608 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2024 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.

The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name – Sport – Major

Rob Buisson – Men’s Cross Country – Finance

Hugh Carlson – Men’s Cross Country – Construction Management

Will Dart – Men’s Cross Country – Chemistry

Casey Goetschel – Men’s Cross Country – Sport Administration

Rhen Langley – Men’s Cross Country – Kinesiology

Dyllon Nimmers – Men’s Cross Country – Construction Management

Trenton Sandler – Men’s Cross Country – Kinesiology

Tyler Stevens – Men’s Cross Country – Sport Administration

Jack Wallace – Men’s Cross Country – Biology

Ella Chesnut – Women’s Cross Country – Accounting

Hailey Day – Women’s Cross Country – Master Social Work

Maddie‐Kate Gardiner – Women’s Cross Country – Textiles & Marketing

Callie Hardy – Women’s Cross Country – Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes – Women’s Cross Country – Coastal Environmental Science

Sophia Martin – Women’s Cross Country – Communication Disorders

Carly Nicholson – Women’s Cross Country – History

Lorena Rangel‐Batres – Women’s Cross Country – Plant Pathology

Addy Stevenson – Women’s Cross Country – Sport Administration

Svenya Stoyanoff – Women’s Cross Country – Accounting

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.