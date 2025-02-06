LSU’s Morrow A Finalist For Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is one of 10 finalists for this year’s Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year award, presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

The senior Morrow has had a monster season and is putting the finishing touches on an elite career. Earlier this year she became just the eighth player in NCAA DI history to secure both 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds. She had the second most double-doubles (95) in NCAA DI history and is looking to become the second player ever with 100 career double-doubles. Morrow is also currently tied for the sixth most rebounds in NCAA DI history at 1,570 with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles; at her current pace, Morrow could finish her career with the third most rebounds in NCAA DI history. LSU is in action Thursday night at Missouri.

Morrow is averaging 18.6 points per game and leads the country with 14.2 rebounds per game and 21 double-doubles. Morrow is the only player in the country with two 20/20 games and she nearly recorded a third last time out against Mississippi State with 18 points and 20 rebounds. She has recorded 15+ rebounds in 12 games this season. Morrow has played a key role for LSU to average 19 second chance points per game as she ranks No. 2 in the country with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

The Hall of Fame is releasing finalists for all its position awards each day throughout this week; Flau’Jae Johnson was a shooting guard finalist and Mikaylah Williams was a small forward finalist. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, starting Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Katrine McClain Power Forward of the Year Finalists:

DeYona Gaston, Auburn

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Makayla Timpson, Florida State

Yvonee Ejim, Gonzaga

Kandall Bostic, Illinois

Addy Brown, Iowa State

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Liatu King, Notre Dame

Sania Feagin, South Carolina

Kiki Iriafen, USC