LSU Track & Field Sends Sprint Squad to UNM Collegiate Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team went west for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic this weekend, hosted indoors at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The meet will be streamed live on FloTrack ($) both days of competition.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 16 student-athletes (10 men, six women) competing this weekend at the UNM Collegiate Classic.

FloTrack ($) will be the streaming home for both days of the meet this weekend. The stream can be found here.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 60 Meter

The Tigers will look for more from sophomore Tima Godbless this week as she is fresh off of a third-place finish in the 60 meter at the Razorback Invitational. The opening of the meet of the season she clocked a time of 7.22 seconds, just .04 seconds off of the LSU all-time top 10. Sophomore Aniyah Bigam and freshman Laila Campbell will compete alongside her in the event.

Men’s 60 Meter

The men’s side of the 60m will have the trio of Myles Thomas, Jaiden Reid and Jelani Watkins. Thomas had a prolific 2024 indoor season with the Tigers, jumping up to No. 4 on the all-time LSU PL with his PR of 6.61 seconds. Reid and Watkins are fresh off a fantastic weekend at the Razorback Invitational will both placed top three in the semifinals before bowing out of the final.

Men 60-Meter Hurdles

The men’s 60-meter hurdle will have the consistent junior, Matthew Sophia, taking on the event for the third time this season. At the LSU Purple Tiger and the Razorback Invitational he ended up with an equal SB of 7.72 seconds.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.