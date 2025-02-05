Morrow On Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is on the watchlist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

The senior Morrow has had a monster season and is putting the finishing touches on an elite career. Earlier this year she became just the eighth player in NCAA DI history to secure both 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds. She had the second most double-doubles (95) in NCAA DI history and is looking to become the second player ever with 100 career double-doubles. Morrow is also currently tied for the sixth most rebounds in NCAA history at 1,570 with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles.

Morrow is averaging 18.6 points per game and leads the country with 14.2 rebounds per game. She is grabbing 8.9 defensive rebounds per game, playing a big role in limiting opponent’s second-chance opportunities. She has also been active in the passing lanes and with her on ball defense as she ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 2.5 steals per game.