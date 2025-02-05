LSU Softball to Appear in 10 Televised Games During 2025 SEC Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team will showcase its talent in 10 nationally televised games during the 2025 SEC Softball season.

Five of the 10 televised games will be broadcast on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, and two on ESPNU. Eight of those broadcasts will come from Tiger Park. All other LSU home games will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

The Tigers’ season-opening televised SEC series will be held at home against South Carolina from March 28-30. The series kicks off on Friday, March 28, at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network and will feature LSU’s annual Teal Game on Saturday, March 29, at 6 p.m. CT. The series finale is set for Sunday, March 30, at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU. This series also coincides with Teal Weekend, supporting the SEC’s All for Alex campaign.

LSU will host Alabama the following weekend, with the final two games of the series also set for national television. The Saturday, April 5 game at 6 p.m. CT will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the series finale on Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. CT will air on ESPNU.

The Tigers’ next two televised games will be on the road. They begin with a 2 p.m. CT matchup at Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, April 12, which will air on SEC Network. The following Saturday, April 19, LSU will take on Texas in Austin at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

LSU’s final regular-season televised games will be a three-game series against Florida from April 26-28 at Tiger Park. The series opener on Saturday, April 26, will be at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while Sunday’s game at 5 p.m. CT will be shown on SEC Network. The series finale on Monday, April 28, is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch, also on SEC Network.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.