Beach Partners With Volleyball World To Stream All Home Tournaments

Lausanne, Switzerland – VBTV, the premier destination for beach volleyball coverage, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with LSU to broadcast four upcoming beach volleyball tournaments, bringing top-tier collegiate competition to fans worldwide.

The partnership will showcase LSU’s powerhouse program as they compete against the nation’s best teams in four marquee events:

Tiger Beach Challenge (Feb. 28 – March 1, 2025) – Teams: LSU, Southeastern Louisiana (SELU), North Alabama (UNA), Louisiana-Monroe (ULM), South Florida (USF)

Death Volley Invitational (March 28–29, 2025) – Teams: LSU, Stanford, USC, TCU, Florida State (FSU), UCLA, Texas, Long Beach State

Battle on the Bayou (April 11–12, 2025) – Teams: LSU, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC), Houston Christian University (HCU), Stetson, Stephen F. Austin (SFA), New Orleans (UNO)

CCSA Conference Championship (April 24–25, 2025) – Teams: LSU, Texas, Florida State (FSU), South Carolina

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with LSU and bring the excitement of these high-stakes tournaments to a worldwide audience,” said Finn Taylor, CEO- Volleyball World “The level of talent on display in these matchups is extraordinary, and we’re excited to showcase the future stars of beach volleyball.”

LSU’s Head Coach Russell Brock added, “We could not be more excited to have VBTV back this season. When we started the conversation with them after a fantastic experience and broadcast last year, we were delighted that they were as excited as we were to go bigger and better for the 2025 season! It is an honor to partner with them to continue to elevate the sport of collegiate beach volleyball through their professional passion for the sport on a global platform. Having VBTV here to broadcast all of our home events this year shows their unparalleled commitment to beach volleyball, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase our stadium and our program as we continue to chase excellence in the sport.”

Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

About Volleyball World

Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

About LSU

LSU Beach Volleyball enters their 12th season as a program and their seventh season in the state-of-the-art stadium located on LSU’s campus. The LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium has been home to the Sandy Tigs since 2019 and has quickly become one of the premier beach volleyball facilities in the country. With chairback seating in the grandstand and a grass berm on the opposite side, LSU fans can take in the action many different ways while also having scoreboards on both sides of the court allowing fans to easily keep track of all six courts.

The Tigers enter the 2025 season with several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including AVCA Second Team All-American Gabi Bailey, CCSA Pair of the Year and NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree Parker Bracken, CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Skylar Martin, and AVCA Top Flight members Aubrey O’Gorman, Emily Meyer, and Yali Ashush. The team will look to leadership from the key returners.

Under the direction of Brock, the Sandy Tigs have been ranked within the AVCA Top 10 every week and made it to the NCAA Tournament every year since he took over in 2017. Brock has coached 15 AVCA All-Americans and Top Flight honorees, one AVCA Pair of the year, four CCSA Pair of the Year and two Olympians. The Sandy Tigs are coming off a Final Four run in the 2024 season and are looking to carry over that momentum into 2025.