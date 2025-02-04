Women Ranked No. 21 in Second Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the 2nd edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up 34 spots to No. 21 as they start to open up more of their athletes.
LSU has a total of five individuals and one relay influencing the current ranking. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 2 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40
No. 5 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)
No. 7 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.22
No. 19 | Lorena Rangel Batres | Mile | 4:33.05
No. 29 | Aniyah Bigam | 200m | 23.46
No. 35 | Tima Godbless | 200m | 23.52
2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
