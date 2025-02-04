LSU Women’s Basketball Celebrates 50 Seasons with Commemorative Fundraising Campaign

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball, in partnership with Bayou Traditions and the Tiger Athletic Foundation, is launching the “50 Seasons of LSU Women’s Basketball Celebration Campaign” in honor of the 2024-2025 season, marking the program’s 50th anniversary. This milestone recognizes the legacy of LSU Women’s Basketball, which began in 1975 as the “Ben-Gals”.

Throughout its storied history, LSU Women’s Basketball has achieved numerous milestones, including an appearance in the 1977 AIAW National Championship game, five consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances from 2004 to 2008, and the program’s first NCAA national championship in 2023.

To honor the incredible student-athletes and moments that have shaped the program, renowned New Orleans artist Becky Fos has created a special print celebrating LSU Women’s Basketball’s rich history.

The print features some of the pillars throughout LSU Women’s Basketball history. Julie Gross was a leader on the 1977 team that played for the AIAW National Championship. Joyce Walker helped lead LSU to its first NCAA Sweet 16 in 1984. Cornelia Gayden set numerous program records for scoring and three-point shooting in the early 1990s. Marie Ferdinand led LSU to Elite Eights in the early 2000s. Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Temeka Johnson teamed up to bring LSU to five straight Final Fours from 2004-08. Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese brought LSU its first National Championship in 2023.

Fans are invited to support the campaign and LSU Women’s Basketball student-athletes by contributing to Bayou Traditions, the Official Collective of LSU Athletics. In return, supporters will receive the exclusive Fos print and other exclusive commemorative items. There are multiple giving levels, each with unique benefits:

For a $100 gift , supporters will receive an 11″ x 14″ commemorative 50 Seasons of LSU Baseball print by renowned New Orleans artist Becky Fos.

, supporters will receive an 11″ x 14″ commemorative 50 Seasons of LSU Baseball print by renowned New Orleans artist Becky Fos. With a $500 gift , supporters will receive the exclusive 11″ x 14″ Becky Fos print signed by Head Coach Kim Mulkey.

, supporters will receive the exclusive 11″ x 14″ Becky Fos print signed by Head Coach Kim Mulkey. A $5,000 gift includes a 16″ x 20″ commemorative 50 Seasons of LSU Women’s Basketball Becky Fos print signed by Coach Kim Mulkey, a 2024-25 team-signed basketball and an exclusive Basketball 101 interactive session with Hall of Famer, LSU legend and current assistant coach Seimone Augustus.

Additionally, a limited-edition challenge coin is available for a $50 contribution to either the Bayou Tradition’s Women’s Basketball Fund or the TAF Women’s Basketball Excellence Fund. Contributions to Bayou Traditions directly support LSU Women’s Basketball student-athlete NIL opportunities, and donations to the Excellence Fund via the Tiger Athletic Foundation help to improve program operations, support student-athlete recovery and more.

Both the commemorative coin and the Becky Fos print feature the slogan, “Respect the Past. Embrace the Future.” This phrase honors the trailblazers of LSU Women’s Basketball while highlighting the program’s bright future ahead.

For more information about the 50 Seasons of Women’s Basketball Campaign or to learn about the program’s storied history, visit lsusports.net/wbb50.

Effective July 11, 2024, all contributions in support of Bayou Traditions will receive 4 priority points per $1,000 contributed. These points will count toward lifetime and philanthropic point totals. Contributions to Bayou Traditions do not qualify as charitable donations. Contributions received are directly deposited with Bayou Traditions. TAFSC is a service provider to Bayou Traditions and is not compensated based on funds received by Bayou Traditions.