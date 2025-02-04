Written by CLC

ATLANTA and BATON ROUGE – In a convergence of New Orleans culture and football fandom, LSU is hosting the Geaux Zone experiential pop-up shop and brand engagement event to connect fans and visitors alike to the state’s flagship university and its football legacy.

The event takes place Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. CT in the heart of the Central Business District at 1001 Gravier St., just one mile from the French Quarter and a half mile from the Caesars Superdome.

The Geaux Zone, developed in conjunction with CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate licensing company and LSU’s exclusive trademark licensing partner, will feature a curated collection of merchandise that includes limited-edition items and special NOLA and Mardi Gras inspired designs specifically created for the event, as well as a product “Custom Zone” for fans to personalize their gear. Fans can also enjoy free food and beverages from Beignet Box and Lucky Dogs, as well as music, an appearance by mascot Mike the Tiger, and other activities and content creation opportunities.

The day will be highlighted by special appearances and meet and greets with former LSU football athletes, including:

• Current New Orleans Saint and Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu (LSU 2010-11) – appearing 1-2 p.m. CST;

• Current New Orleans Saint and two-time Super Bowl Champion Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU 2017-19) – appearing 2-3 p.m. CST;

• Current Jacksonville Jaguar and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Finalist Brian Thomas, Jr. (LSU 2021-23) – appearing 4-5 p.m. CST

“LSU’s strong connections to New Orleans, including playing our first football game in NOLA in 1893 which laid the groundwork for our longstanding tradition of football success and developing athletes for success at the pro level, gave us the perfect opportunity to bring the Geaux Zone brand experience to our passionate fans in the region and to folks from around the world visiting South Louisiana,” said Brian Hommel, Director of Trademark Licensing, LSU. “We are thrilled to welcome some of our gridiron greats to our event and encourage all Tiger fans and visitors to come out and experience the spirit of LSU and Lassiez Les Bons Temps Rouler.”

Located just 80 miles from New Orleans, LSU boasts a strong alumni and fan base in the city. On an LSU football game day, Tiger Stadium would be the 6th largest city in the state at a capacity of over 102,000, larger than pro football stadiums by nearly 20,000 attendees. Including this year’s game, a former LSU Tiger has been on a Super Bowl team roster for 23 consecutive years.

Specially designed merchandise unique to the event will be provided by top licensee Original Retro Brand with other officially licensed products available in conjunction with LSU bookstore retailer Barnes & Noble.

For a full schedule of events and player appearances, visit LSUsports.net.

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing and marketing company, representing nearly 800 collegiate brands, including universities, conferences, bowls, the NCAA, the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, and other top collegiate properties. With a network of over 4,000 licensed manufacturers and relationships with more than 100,000 national, regional, and local retailers nationwide, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver fan connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-driven, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace.