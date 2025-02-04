Beach Announces 2025 Game-By-Game Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – With the 2025 season set to begin the last weekend of February, head coach Russell Brock announced the tournament game-by-game schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sandy Tigs will open the season in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the Beach Burg Invitational, February 21-22. LSU will face Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, North Alabama, and Southern Miss.

The following weekend, LSU will be back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge, February 29–March 1. The Tigers will face North Alabama, ULM, USF, UT Martin, and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Sandy Tigs will be back on the road for the next three weekends in March, playing in Monroe, Louisiana, Manhattan Beach, California, and Austin, Texas. The Tigers will face ULM and Stephen F. Austin in the ULM Bayou Bash, March 7-8. LSU will then take on Loyola Marymount, UCLA, California, and Hawaii while in California for the East Meets West Invitational, March 14-15. To end the three-week road trip, the Sandy Tigs are set to play Grand Canyon, California, Loyola Marymount, and Arizona State for the East vs. West Tournament, March 21-22.

To finish off March, LSU will host the Death Volley Invitational, bringing in some of the top teams in the country. The Sandy Tigs will face USC, UCLA, Stanford, and Long Beach State on March 28-29.

The Tigers are back on the road, April 4-5, to Tallahassee, Florida, for the FSU Unconquered Invitational. LSU will take on USF, Florida Atlantic, Texas, Florida State, and South Carolina.

To finish off the regular season, the Sandy Tigs will host the Battle on the Bayou, April 11-12, and will face Houston Christian, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tulane, and New Orleans.

The Tigers will start postseason play in Baton Rouge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the CCSA Championship Tournament, April 25-26.

The NCAA Championship Tournament has been moved back to Gulf Shores, Alabama, after originally scheduled to be in Huntington Beach, California. The tournament will feature the nation’s top 16 teams on May 2–4. The format of this national tournament will be a 16-team, single elimination format, placing it in line with most NCAA Championship formats. The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than be required to select a certain number of teams from each geographical region.