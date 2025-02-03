LSU Moves Up One Spot To No. 6 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.
The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC
AP Poll – February 3, 2025
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- UConn
- LSU
- USC
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Kansas State
- North Carolina
- North Carolina State
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- Georgia Tech
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- Cal
- Florida State
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State