LSU Moves Up One Spot To No. 6 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC

AP Poll – February 3, 2025