Women's Basketball

LSU Moves Up One Spot To No. 6 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC

AP Poll – February 3, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. UConn
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kentucky
  12. Kansas State
  13. North Carolina
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Maryland
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. West Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Michigan State
  21. Cal
  22. Florida State
  23. Alabama
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Oklahoma State

