Gymnastics Week Five Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics (5-2, 2-1 SEC) remains the No. 3 team in the nation following their 198 performance against No. 9 Missouri in week five.

The Tigers became only the second team in the nation to notch the 198.000 mark so far this year, with the first being Florida. The team score is the second highest by any team in 2025 and was powered by season-high performances on vault (49.550) and beam (49.550) from the home Tigers as well as tying the team’s season-high mark on bars (49.425).

No. 3 LSU improved their average to 197.420 following Friday’s meet. Florida sits in second with an average of 197.456 behind the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners average of 197.730.

The Tigers earned their way back into the top five across the board this week – first on vault, second on bars, fifth on beam and third on floor. The squad has placed in the top 10 on every event for all five weeks of regular season competition thus far

LSU has recorded some of the top event scores in the country through five meets, including the second highest vault score (49.550), third highest beam score (49.550) and third highest floor score (49.525). The squad enters week six with averages of 49.410 on vault, 49.360 on bars, 49.305 on beam and 49.345 on floor.

The duo of senior Aleah Finnegan and freshman Kailin Chio continue to lead the Tigers in the all-around, placing amongst the top gymnasts in the nation. Finnegan owns an average of 39.455 in the all-around this week, marking her fifth consecutive week in the top 10. Chio is ranked No. 26 in the all-around with her average of 39.285.

View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 20 Individual Week Four Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/AVG):

Vault

3. Kailin Chio – 9.905

7. Aleah Finnegan – 9.895

16. Chase Brock – 9.880



Bars

11. Konnor McClain – 9.890

13. Alexis Jeffrey – 9.881

Beam

11. Kailin Chio – 9.900

Floor

10. Haleigh Bryant – 9.908

All-Around

10. Aleah Finnegan – 39.455