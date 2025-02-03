David Patrick, Jalen Courtney-Williams Invited To Elite Coaches Power Luncheon At NCAA Final Four

BATON ROUGE – LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick and LSU Assistant Coach Jalen Courtney Williams have been named to attend the annual Silver Waves Media Future Head Coach Power Lunch April 3 at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

Some 70 assistant coaches and staff members from around the country who have been identified by the promoters of this event as potential Division I head coaches, are invited to the event which gives them the opportunity to network with more than 50 Athletics Directors and Association Ads and seven search firms.

Last year, 10 attendees of the luncheon received Division I head coaching jobs.

David Patrick is in his first year in his second stint at LSU. He has coached on the college and international levels for the better part of 20 years.

He returned to LSU this season after two years as the head coach at Sacramento State. He has served as assistant coach on the Australia Olympic team in each of the last two Summer Games.

Jalen Courtney-Williams, a former LSU player, returned to LSU after three years as a member of the coaching staff at Creighton. Courtney-Williams played at LSU 2010-13.

Creighton advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all three years he was on the staff, advancing to the Sweet 16 this past season with 25 wins.