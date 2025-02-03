Consistent Round Keeps Tigers T5 In Puerto Rico Golf Classic; Tejedo T4 Heading To Final Round

BATON ROUGE – Three members of the LSU women’s golf team posted even par rounds of 72 Monday in the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The LSU team, ranked 16th in the Scoreboard NCAA rankings, remained in a tie for fifth place after a second straight 2-over round of 290. LSU is tied with Auburn at 4-over 580. Vanderbilt is the leader at 11-under 565. Ole Miss is second at 6-under 570 with Arkansas third (-7, 572) and Northwestern fourth (-3, 573).

Rocio Tejedo, Aine Donegan and Edit Hertzman all posted rounds of 72 for LSU with Donegan getting an eagle two on the par 4 (359 yard) third hole, which was her 15th hole of the day. The senior played her last four holes in three-under para to get back to even for the day.

Tejedo, who shot 68 in the opening round, had three birdies on her card and after 36 holes she is tied for fourth at 4-under par 140 (68-72). She remains just two strokes off the individual lead held by Lauryn Nguyen of Northwestern at 6-under par 138 (69-69). Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas and Sophie Linder of Ole Miss are tied for second at 139. A total of 14 players are under par for the tournament after two rounds.

“I thought today was a very consistent round for us,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “All six players were within two shots of each other. It was a solid round. We are going to need a good one (Tuesday) to chase down the leaders, but it’s out there. The last two days we rallied at the end and played the ‘final 5’ well. A few too many mistakes, self-inflicted wounds, but I like how we have hung in there and fought to the end and it showed at the end. We were 5-or-6 under on our last two holes (Sunday) and today we were 2-under for our counting four in the ‘final 5.’ It’s still just the second round of the spring, so we are kind of knocking off some rust so to speak. We are looking to post a good round Tuesday.”

LSU also had 2-over 74s from Elsa Svensson and Taylor Riley and individual player Josefin Widal also posted an even par 72 on the day.

The final round is set for a 5:30 a.m. CT shotgun start (7:30 a.m. Puerto Rico) and LSU will be in the same wave starting on the 4th through 7th holes with Auburn, Michigan State and Kansas State. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com, the Puerto Rico Classic tab.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Vanderbilt 283 282 565 -11

2 Ole Miss 284 286 570 -6

3 Arkansas 292 280 572 -4

4 Northwestern 290 283 573 -3

T5 Auburn 290 290 580 +4

T5 LSU 290 290 580 +4

T7 Michigan State 287 294 581 +5

T7 Kansas State 294 287 581 +5

9 Georgia Southern 293 292 585 +9

T10 North Texas 297 290 587 +11

T10 Iowa State 296 291 587 +11

12 North Florida 289 299 588 +12

13 Purdue 300 289 589 +13

14 Furman 293 299 592 +16

15 Minnesota 305 292 597 +21

16 Kent State 305 296 601 +25

17 UTSA 305 298 603 +27

18 UNCW 305 302 607 +31

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Lauryn Nguyen Northwestern 69 69 138 -6

T2 Sophie Linder Ole Miss 71 68 139 -5

T2 Maria Jose Marin Arkansas 71 68 139 -5

T4 Ava Merrill Vanderbilt 69 71 140 -4

T4 Audrey Ryu Furman 66 74 140 -4

T4 Rocio Tejedo LSU 68 72 140 -4

LSU Scores

T4 Rocio Tejedo – 68-72 – 140 -4

T32 Elsa Svensson – 72-74 – 146 +2

T37 Taylor Riley – 73-74 – 147 +3

T56 Edit Hertzman – 77-72 – 149 +5

T56 Josefin Widal – 77-72 – 149 +5

T63 Aine Donegan – 78-72 – 150 +6