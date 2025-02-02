Rocio Tejedo Opens Spring Golf Season With 4-Under 68

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo opened the spring golf season with a 4-under par 68 that included an eagle on the final hole of the first round of the Puerto Rico Classic at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Sunday.

Tejedo’s 68 puts her in a tie for second after 18 holes with her round that included three birdies and an eagle on the par 5, 533-yard layout on the par 72 Grand Reserve Golf Club.

Tejedo entered the event ranked No. 17 on the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd rankings and No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Spanard is tied with Sara Im of Vanderbilt and the pair is two shots out of the lead of 6-under 66 set by Audrey Ryu of Furman. Eight other golfers posted 69 and in all, 20 golfers broke par on the 6,300 yard 18 holes.

Tejedo’s 68 also helped the No. 16 LSU golf team to a +2 290 start on the opening day which is tied for fifth after one round. LSU is tied with Auburn and Northwestern for fifth with Vanderbilt the team leader at 5-under par 283. The Commodores are one shot better than Ole Miss at 4-under 284 with Michigan State the only other team in the field of 18 under par at 1-under 287. North Florida is fourth at +1 289.

LSU also counted a good even par round of 72 from senior Elsa Svensson, who had her lone birdie on the round on the par 5 18th, and a 73 from junior Taylor Riley, who had three birdies on her round. LSU’s fourth counting score was a 77 from Edit Hertzman.

LSU had 11 birdies as a team on the round and Tejedo had one of the two eagles recorded on the first 18. Svensson’s 16 pars is tied for the most in round one.

LSU will again be paired with two other SEC schools – Auburn and Arkansas – along with Northwestern and the shotgun start will begin at 6:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico) on holes 4-7. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com at the Puerto Rico Classic tab.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Valley Golf Club – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

First Round Team Results – Par 288

1 Vanderbilt 283 -5

2 Ole Miss 284 -4

3 Michigan State 287 -1

4 North Florida 289 +1

T5 Auburn 290 +2

T5 Northwestern 290 +2

T5 LSU 290 +2

8 Arkansas 292 +4

T9 Georgia Southern 293 +5

T9 Furman 293 +5

11 Kansas State 294 +6

12 Iowa State 296 +8

13 North Texas 298 +10

14 Purdue 300 +12

T15 UNCW 305 +17

T15 Minnesota 305 +17

T15 UTSA 305 +17

T15 Kent State 305 +17

Individual Top 5 – Par 72

1 Audrey Ryu Furman 66 -6

T2 Sara Im Vanderbilt 68 -4

T2 Rocio Tejedo LSU 68 -4

T4 Kaitlyn Schroeder North Florida 69 -3

T4 Megan Meng * Northwestern 69 -3

T4 Casilda Allendesalazar North Florida 69 -3

T4 Ava Merrill Vanderbilt 69 -3

T4 Caitlyn Macnab Ole Miss 69 -3

T4 Brooke Biermann Michigan State 69 -3

T4 Lauryn Nguyen Northwestern 69 -3

T4 Paula Balanzategui * Michigan State 69 -3

LSU Scores

T2 Rocio Tejedo 68 -4

T21 Elsa Svensson 72 E

T28 Taylor Riley 73 +1

T73 Edit Hertzman 77 +5

T73 Josefin Widal 77 +5

T81 Aine Donegan 78 +6