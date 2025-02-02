Men's Tennis Defeats Memphis 4-2; Downs UNO 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (6-2) took down Memphis (2-5) on Sunday by a score of 4-2 and ended the day with a 4-0 win over New Orleans (1-1).

Danny’s Thoughts

“Came out really strong in doubles against Memphis,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “This was something we emphasized yesterday in practice so I was glad to see the improvement. In singles Alessio and Julien did a great job of getting us to three points pretty quickly and Andrej came through for us with the clinch. Now it’s back to work for a few days before heading to Houston to take on Rice Friday night”

LSU v. Memphis

Doubles

The No. 28 duo of Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman took on Sam Reeve and Connor Gannon on the No. 1 doubles court. The LSU Tiger duo walked off the court with a 6-4 win towards the doubles point.

Shortly after, the doubles point was clinched for LSU as Alessio Vasquez and Enzo Kohlmann defeated Pablo Alemany and Michael Kouame in a 6-4 battle.

Singles

Bringing the momentum from doubles, Vasquez was the first off the court after defeating Mortiz Kudernatsch in two quick sets. The LSU Tiger earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Memphis Tiger.

No. 99 Julien Penzlin extended the lead to 3-0 after the conclusion of his match on the No. 4 singles court. Penzlin took down Kouame by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Alemany was the first to add to the board for Memphis after No. 75 Aleksi Lofman fell by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Memphis’ Connor Gannon continued to close the gap on the No. 1 singles court. Gannon defeated Sasa Markovic in a 6-3, 6-2 match.

Andrej Loncarevic battled on the No. 5 court against Sam Reeve in two sets. The first set was a quick 6-3 match ending in Loncarevic’s favor. The final set clinched the match for the purple and gold Tigers after Loncarevic walked off the court with a 7-5 win.

LSU v. UNO

Doubles

Kohlmann and Vasquez paired up together on the No. 1 court for the first time this dual season. The duo faced off against Matthew Armbruster and Sep de Visser, winning 6-4.

Markovic and Loncarevic clinched the doubles point for the Tigers in a 6-4 win against Marc Mail and Julian Franzmann on the No. 2 doubles court.

Also making their doubles debut as a pair this season, Charles Hobbbs and Ishaan Ravichander took down Mark Armbruster and David Tesic in a 7-5 battle on the No. 3 court.

Singles

Loncarevic played yet another impressive singles match on the No. 5 court. The Tiger faced Jay Temming in two quick sets, winning by a score of 6-0, 6-1.

Ishaan Ravichander extended the lead to 3-0 for LSU after his match on the No, 2 court. He faced off against Joseph Townes and quickly walked off the court with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

The concluding match of the day was won by LSU’s Kohlmann on the No. 6 court. Kohlmann clinched the 4-0 win for the Tigers after defeating Sep de Visser by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Up Next

The Tigers will head to Houston, Texas to take on Rice on Friday, February 7. Play will begin at 5 p.m. CT at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

Results

LSU 4, Memphis 2

Doubles

1. Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Sam Reeve/Connor Gannon (UM) 6-4

2. Alessio Vasquez/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Pablo Alemany/Michael Kouame (UM) 6-4

3. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Luis Carvalho/Moritz Kudernatsch (UM) 5-5, unfinished

Singles

1. Connor Gannon (UM) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Pablo Alemany (UM) def. #75 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

3. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Moritz Kudernatsch (UM) 6-1, 6-2

4. #99 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Michael Kouame (UM) 6-3, 6-2

5. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Sam Reeve (UM) 6-3, 7-5

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Luis Carvalho (UM) 5-7, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished

Order Of Finish

Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,4,2,1,5)

LSU 4, UNO 0

Doubles

1. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Matthew Armbruster/Sep de Visser (UNO) 6-4

2. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Marc Mail/Julian Franzmann (UNO) 6-4

3. Ishann Ravichander/Charles Hobbs (LSU) def. Mark Armbruster/David Tesic (UNO) 7-5

Singles

1. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) vs. Marc Mail (UNO) 7-6 (7-3), 2-0, unfinished

2. Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Matthew Armbruster (UNO) 6-4, 4-2, unfinished

3. Ishann Ravichander (LSU) def. Joseph Townes (UNO) 6-1, 6-2

4. Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Julian Franzmann (UNO) 4-6, 3-1, unfinished

5. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Jay Temming (UNO) 6-0, 6-1

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Sep de Visser (UNO) 6-4, 6-2

Order Of Finish

Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,3,6)