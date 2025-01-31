No. 16 LSU Downs UL-Lafayette, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 16 LSU Women’s Tennis secured a 4-0 result over UL-Lafayette on Friday, Jan. 31, at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU improves to 5-0, while UL-Lafayette drops to 1-1.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Excellent job by the ladies tonight in front of our home crowd,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “It’s been a hectic two weeks with a lot of cross-country travel. The girls, in spite of that, handled themselves quite well this evening. UL-Lafayette is a well-coached team, and Head Coach Stephanie Vallejos and her staff do a great job with that program.”

When looking ahead, coach Fogleman stated, “The biggest change for us now is to rest over the weekend and then get back to training early next week in preparation for the ITA National Indoor Championship.”

Doubles Display

Tilwith Di Girolami and Anita Sahdiieva opened doubles play on the top court over Angelique Berrat and Jenaila Prulla. The LSU pair blew past Berrat and Prulla, only dropping one game in a 6-1 set victory, improving their doubles record to 4-0.

Kenna Erickson and Gaby Rivera were up next for the Tigers, battling Nina Krecklenberg and Kamea Medora on the No. 2 spot. Erickson and Rivera posted a 6-0 set sweep, awarding LSU their fifth consecutive doubles point in as many matches.

Singles Slate

With the doubles point secured, Di Girolami faced off against her doubles opponent, Berrat, in the top singles position. In the first set, the freshman left no doubt over the Ragin’ Cajuns’ top player, winning the set 6-0. She continued her impressive performance in the next set, achieving another perfect score of 6-0, resulting in a match sweep and giving LSU a 2-0 match lead.

Erickson faced Rocio Navarro next for the Tigers on the No. 5 court. The sophomore quickly took a 3-0 lead in the first set and only dropped one game, winning 6-1. Erickson repeated her opening set performance in the second set with another 6-1 victory, extending LSU’s match advantage to 3-0.

In the final singles match for the Bayou Bengals, Rivera faced Krecklenberg at the No. 4 position. The senior won the first set 6-0 and took a 2-0 lead in the second. Despite Krecklenberg evening the set at 2-2, Rivera only dropped one more game, finishing the set 6-3 and clinching the 4-0 match win for LSU.

Up Next

LSU travels to Illinois to compete in the ITA National Indoor Championships, hosted by Northwestern and Illinois, from Feb. 6-8.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X, @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs. UL-Lafayette

Jan. 31, 2025

LSU Tennis Complex

No. 16 LSU 4, UL-Lafayette 0

Singles

1. Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) def. Angelique Berrat (UL) 6-0, 6-0

2. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Jenaila Prulla (UL) 7-6, 1-0, DNF

3. Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Ana Martinez Vaquero (UL) 6-4, 3-4, DNF

4. Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Nina Krecklenberg (UL) 6-0, 6-3

5. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Rocio Navarro (UL) 6-1, 6-1

6. Indi Patel (LSU) vs. Ivana Castillo (UL) 6-4, 3-2, DNF

Doubles

1. Tilwith Di Girolami/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Angelique Berrat/Jenaila Prulla (UL) 6-1

2. Kenna Erickson/Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Nina Krecklenberg/Kamea Medora (UL) 6-0

3. Kinaa Graham/Indi Patel (LSU) vs. Rocio Navarro/Ivana Castillo (UL) 2-4, DNF