Men's Tennis Wins Doubleheader vs. UAB, 5-2 and 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (4-2) defeated UAB (2-3, 1-1) in a double-header on Friday. The Tigers started the day off with a 5-2 win at 10 a.m. CT and then followed up with a 4-0 sweep in the final match of the day.

Danny’s Thoughts

“It was an up and down day, but I think it was what we needed to be ready for Memphis on Sunday,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “Hopefully we can get a great crowd on Sunday to help us against a very solid Memphis team.”

LSU v UAB (10am)

LSU 5, UAB 2

Doubles

Calin Stirbu made his home-court debut on Friday with partner Andrej Loncarevic on the No. 3 doubles court. The duo quickly walked off the court after only dropping one game resulting in a 6-1 score.

On the No. 2 court, LSU’s Alessio Vasquez and Enzo Kohlmann faced-off against Georgios Nouchakis and Juan Peblo Valdez. Nouchakis and Valdez defeated Vasquez and Kohlmann by a score of 6-3.

Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin put the Tigers on the board after a 6-4 battle against Noah Milage and Ondrej Valek.

Singles

Penzlin proved a strong game after concluding the match on the No. 2 singles court. Penzlin was up against Nouchakis and quickly won by a score of 6-1, 6-2.

Vasquez earned a 3-0 lead for the Tigers after defeating Valek. The first set reached a tie-break with Vasquez coming out on top, resulting in a 7-6(5) score. The Tiger also took the second set, impressively not dropping a single game, by a score of 6-0.

The Tigers continued their lead after Kohlmann battled it out on the No.6 court against Hoan Mouret. Kohlmann came out on top, earning a score of 6-4, 7-5. Kohlmann extended the lead to 4-0 and clinched the match for the Tigers.

The Blazer’s earned their first point of the match after Valdez defeated LSU’s Ishaan Ravichander in three sets. The first set went to the Tiger by a quick score of 6-2. Valdez came back taking the second set 6-3, forcing a third. The final set was a close game with Valdez concluding the match at 7-5.

The No. 5 court also reached a third set as Andrej Loncarevic faced Connor Flynn. Loncarevic claimed the first set with a score of 6-2. The second set went to Flynn in a 6-4 battle, for the outcome to rely on the third set. Loncarevic fought to claim the final set by a score of 6-4, resulting in a 5-1.

The final match of the morning was claimed by UAB’s Noah Milage on the No. 1 court. Aleksi Lofman took on Milage in three sets with the first set going to the Blazer by a score of 6-4. Lofman took the second set in a 6-4 battle to force a third. The final set resulted in a 7-6(4) tie-breaker with Milage coming out on top.

LSU v UAB (3pm)

LSU 4, UAB 0

Doubles

The Tigers brought the momentum from the morning match into the second face-off of the day against UAB. Penzlin and Aleksi proved a strong pair after defeating Valdez and Nouchakis 6-4.

Clinching the doubles point, Vasquez and Kohlmann earned another win as a duo against Milage and Jake Anthony. The match ended in a tie-breaker with the Tigers ending doubles play with a 7-6(3) win.

Singles

Entering into singles with the doubles point, the Tigers extended their lead after Andrej Loncarevic quickly walked off the No. 6 court. Loncarevic defeated Anthony 6-0, 6-1.

Alessio Vasquez concluded the day on the No. 4 singles court. Vasquez faced-off against Flynn, winning by a score of 6-2, 6-4 and concluding the match by a score of 4-0 for the Tigers.

Up Next

On Sunday, the Tigers will take on Memphis at noon and UNO at 5 p.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Results

LSU 5, UAB 2

Doubles

1. Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Juan Pablo Valdez/Georgios Nouchakis (UAB) 6-4

2. Connor Flynn/Hoan Mouret (UAB) vs. Calin Stirbu/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) no result

3. Alessio Vasquez/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Noah Milage/Jake Anthony (UAB) 7-6 (7-3)

Singles

1. Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Noah Milage (UAB) 3-6, 3-4, unfinished

2. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Georgios Nouchakis (UAB) 6-3, 3-0, retired

3. Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Juan Pablo Valdez (UAB) 6-4, 4-4, unfinished

4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Connor Flynn (UAB) 6-2, 6-4

5. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Hoan Mouret (UAB) 7-5, 4-2, unfinished

6. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Jake Anthony (UAB) 6-0, 6-1

Order of Finish

Doubles (1,3); Singles (6,2,4)

LSU 4, UAB 0

Doubles

1. Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Noah Milage/Ondrej Valek (UAB) 6-4

2. Georgios Nouchakis/Juan Pablo Valdez (UAB) def. Alessio Vasquez/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-3

3. Calin Stirbu/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Hoan Mouret/Connor Flynn (UAB) 6-1

Singles

1. Noah Milage (UAB) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4)

2. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Georgios Nouchakis (UAB) 6-1, 6-2

3. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Ondrej Valek (UAB) 7-6 (7-5), 6-0

4. Juan Pablo Valdez (UAB) def. Ishann Ravichander (LSU) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

5. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Connor Flynn (UAB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Hoan Mouret (UAB) 6-4, 7-5

Order of Finish

Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,3,6,4,5,1)