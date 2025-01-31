LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jada Richard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

No. 7 LSU Hosts No. 13 Oklahoma Thursday in PMAC Whiteout

No. 7 LSU Hosts No. 13 Oklahoma Thursday in PMAC Whiteout

SportsCenter Live On LSU Campus On Thursday

SportsCenter Live On LSU Campus On Thursday

Two LSU Women’s Basketball Signees Invited To Play In McDonald’s All-American Game

Two LSU Women’s Basketball Signees Invited To Play In McDonald’s All-American Game