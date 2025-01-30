Track & Field Heads North for Razorback Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team went north this week for the Razorback Invitational, hosted indoors at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. The meet will be streamed live on SEC Network+ both days of competition.

The Tigers will have 57 student-athletes (29 men, 28 women) competing this weekend at the Razorback Invitational. Field events are set to kick off at 2:00 p.m. CT on Friday, while running events will start the day on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

SEC Network+ will be the streaming home for both days of the meet this weekend. The stream on Friday will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the 800 meter, here. Saturday’s stream can be found here at 11:00 a.m. with the start of the 60-meter hurdles.

A total of seven newcomers will be making their track & field debut for the Tigers this weekend. Laila Campbell, Edna Chepkemoi, Amal Glasgow and Jelani Watkins are the four freshmen entered in this week’s meet. The three transfers set to compete are Justine Jimoh, Gregory Prince and Jordan Turner.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 60 Meter

Sophomore Tima Godbless is looking to double-down on her hot start after clocking a personal-best time of 7.22 seconds at the season-opening LSU Purple Tiger. A 60-meter time of 7.18 seconds or better will land her on the all-time performance list for LSU. This week’s 60m races for the women will also see freshman Laila Campbell make her debut for the Tigers, heading into the meet with a high school PR of 7.34 seconds.

Men’s 60 Meter

The men’s side of the 60m will see junior Myles Thomas and freshman Jelani Watkins make their season debuts. Thomas had a prolific 2024 indoor season with the Tigers, jumping up to No. 4 on the all-time LSU PL with his PR of 6.61 seconds. Watkins is fresh off of his first season with the LSU football team and was the No. 2 60m sprinter in the nation last high-school season with his PR of 6.67 seconds.

Men 60-Meter Hurdles

The men’s 60-meter hurdle duo, Matthew Sophia and Jahiem Stern, are looking to follow up their successful LSU Purple Tiger openers with something even better. Stern made a huge leap last time out as he clocked a new PR and No. 5 time in LSU PL history of 7.64 seconds to win in Baton Rouge. Sophia took second behind his teammate with 7.72, but has more to give as he holds a PR of 7.67 seconds from last season.

Women’s One Mile

There is a lot to watch in this event as the LSU record book can see the top-10 list have a real shakeup. This weekend’s mile will consist of the LSU record holder, Lorena Rangel Batres, and the LSU No. 3 all-time runner, Michaela Rose. Also joining them will be freshmen Yuya Sawada and the debuting Edna Chepkemoi. The current LSU record in the mile is 4:36.79.

Women’s 3000 Meter

Junior Ella Chesnut will have her eyes on yet another LSU record, as she looks to move up from third to first on the all-time LSU PL. Chesnut’s personal best currently sits at 9:23.97 (2024), which she will have to shave over four seconds off of in order to break Lisa Reed’s record of 9:19.11 (1987).

Women’s Horizontal Jumps

Sophomore Taylor Fingers and junior Machaeda Linton will take on both long jump and triple jump this weekend. Linton is coming off of a stellar performance at the LSU Purple Tiger where she jumped a personal-best distance of 6.42 meters (21’ 0.75”) to land at No. 9 on the all-time LSU PL in her first meet with the Tigers. Fingers will take on both events, fresh off of her 2024 freshman campaign that saw her claim SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year at the conference-indoor meet.

Men’s Long Jump

A University of Kentucky record holder and one of the top long jumpers in the nation, Jordan Turner, will make his much-anticipated debut this weekend. The junior enters this meet with an indoor PR of 7.90 meters (25’ 11”), which he reached last season in his one season with Florida State. The new Tiger will need a jump of at least 7.97 meters to enter the LSU all-time top-10 list.

