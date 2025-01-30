Men's Tennis Set To Face UAB; Memphis; UNO

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-2) returns home for a full weekend of tennis at the LSU Tennis Complex with matches on Friday, January 31 and Sunday, February 2. On Friday, LSU will take on UAB in a double header with the first match beginning at 10 a.m. CT and the second match at 3 p.m CT. The first 100 fans to arrive at the 10 a.m. match will receive free Whataburger breakfast.

Sunday’s matches will be a face-off against Memphis at noon and UNO at 5 p.m. CT. The first 100 fans of the Memphis match will receive free Louisiana themed LSU Tennis hats.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU v UAB (Jan. 31 – 10am)

LSU v UAB (Jan. 31 – 3pm)

LSU v Memphis (Feb. 2 – 12pm)

LSU v UNO (Feb. 2 – 5pm)

Notes on UAB

In 2025 dual matches, the Dragons have posted a 2-1 record, with a 1-1 record in conference play, and are on a current winning streak of two. The team has previously earned a 5-2 win over Southern Miss and a 6-1 win over Tulane.

In series history, the Tigers lead a perfect 2-0 record over the Dragons. The last meetup was hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex in 2019. LSU opened the 2019 season with a 4-0 win over UAB.

Notes on Memphis

Memphis currently falls behind in their dual matches, posting a 2-3 record. The Memphis Tigers have earned a 7-0 sweep over UAB and a 4-1 win over North Carolina.

LSU leads in series history by one match (7-6) and is seeking to extend their lead this Sunday. The last matchup was in February 2024 where No. 36 LSU defeated No. 21 Memphis at the Leftwich Tennis Center. The purple and gold Tigers came out on top with a 4-3 win. After taking the doubles point, LSU earned singles wins from Aleksi Lofman, Rudy Ceccon, and Julien Penzlin.

Notes on UNO

UNO, the in-state foe of Tigers, will make an appearance on LSU courts Sunday. The Privateers have had one face-off so far this season and walked off the court with a 6-1 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast CC to form a 1-0 record to start the season.

In series history, the Tigers lead with a record of 34-0. LSU and UNO met last season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers swept 7-0 with singles wins from several current members of the team including Alessio Vasquez and Julien Penzlin.

Tiger Tidbits

Three Tigers currently hold a singles ranking in the latest ITA singles ranking drop. Aleksi Lofman sits at No. 75 to start. Julien Penzlin sits in the top 100 at No. 99 and Rudy Ceccon is ranked at No. 124.

Penzlin and Lofman are also ranked as a doubles pair. The duo appears in the top 30, sitting at No. 28.

