LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – January 27, 2025
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- UConn
- LSU
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- NC State
- Tennessee
- Cal
- Georgia Tech
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Florida State