Women's Basketball

LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 27, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. Texas
  6. UConn
  7. LSU
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kansas State
  12. Kentucky
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Maryland
  15. North Carolina
  16. Michigan State
  17. NC State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Cal
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. West Virginia
  22. Alabama
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Florida State

