LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 27, 2025