Gymnastics Week Four Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (4-2, 1-1 SEC) sits at No. 3 in the week four Road to Nationals rankings.

The Tigers enter week five with an average of 197.275 and a season high score of 197.650 coming in their second meet of the year at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad. They sit in third behind No. 2 Florida with their average of 197.417 and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners with their 197.706.

No. 3 LSU ranks in the top 10 on every event for the fourth consecutive week of regular season competition – second on vault, third on bars, seventh on beam and fourth on floor.

The Tigers share the second highest vault score in the country (49.450) and third highest floor score (49.525). The squad owns averages of 49.375 on vault, 49.344 on bars, 49.244 on beam and 49.313 on floor.

Senior Aleah Finnegan continues to lead the Tigers in the all-around, placing as one of the top 10 gymnasts in the nation for the fourth consecutive week. She enters this week ranked No. 9 with an average of 39.487.

View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 20 Individual Week Four Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/AVG):

Vault

3. Kailin Chio – 9.912

11. Aleah Finnegan – 9.887

Bars

9. Konnor McClain – 9.894

16. Ashley Cowan – 9.875

Beam

17. Aleah Finnegan – 9.888

17. Kailin Chio – 9.888

Floor

20. Haleigh Bryant – 9.887

All-Around

9. Aleah Finnegan – 39.487