Men's Tennis Falls To Pepperdine, 4-1

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-2) fell to Pepperdine (2-2) as the Waves came out on top in a 4-1 contest to conclude the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Doubles

The No. 3 doubles court was the first to add to the board after Aleksa pisaric and Lasse Poertner of Pepperdine took down LSU’s Andrej Loncarevic and Sasa Markovic by a score of 6-2.

The Waves clinched the doubles point on the No. 2 court when Linus Halldin and Maxi Homberg defeated Enzo Kohlmann De Frietas and Alessio Vasquez in a close game of 7-6(3).

Singles

Pepperdine took a 2-0 lead in the match when David Fix defeated Kohlmaan De Freitas at the No. 6 singles court. Fix claimed the first set by a score of 6-4 and walked off the court with a 6-3 score in the second set.

No. 99 Julien Penzlin put the Tigers on the board as he defeated Aleksa Pisaric on the No. 5 court. Penzlin walked away with a 7-5, 6-2 score over Pisaric.

The Waves extended their lead to 3-1 after Linus Halldin defeated Calin Stirbu at the No. 3 court. Halldin and Stirbu reached a tight break in the first set with Halldin coming out on top with a score of 7-6(2). Halldin concluded the match with a 6-3 score in the second set.

The match was cliched for Pepperdine at the No. 1 court. No. 75 Aleksi Lofman faced doubles-foe Edward Winter. Lofman and Winter fought to a tie-breaker with Winter taking the set 7-6(4). The second set ended the match with Winter winning 6-2.

Up Next

Select Tigers will travel to Palm Coast, Fla. to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M15 Palm Coast from Jan. 27 – Feb. 2.

The next dual match will be held at the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday, January 31 in a double-header against University of Alabama-Birmingham. The match day will begin at 11 a.m. CT with the second match beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

Results

Pepperdine 4, LSU 1

Singles

1. Edward Winter (PEPPM) def. #75 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

2. Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. #36 Maxi Homberg (PEPPM) 3-6, 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

3. Linus Halldin (PEPPM) def. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs.Lasse Poertner (PEPPM) 3-6, 6-6 (7-7), unfinished

5. #99 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def.,Aleksa Pisaric (PEPPM) 7-5, 6-2

6. David Fix (PEPPM) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1. #28 Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) vs. Edward Winter/Hugh Winter (PEPPM) 6-6, unfinished

2. Linus Halldin/Maxi Homberg (PEPPM) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Aleksa Pisarc/Lasse Poerrtner (PEPPM) def. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2

Order Of Finish

Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,5,3,1)