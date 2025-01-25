Men's Tennis Falls 4-1 To No. 22 NC State; Set To Face Pepperdine

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-1) opened ITA Kickoff Weekend against No. 22 NC State (3-1). The Tigers fell by a score of 4-1 on Saturday afternoon on the campus of Mississippi State University.

Doubles

The Wolves struck first as No. 102 Braden Shick and Fons Van Sambeek defeated No. 28 Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin by a score of 6-3 on the No. 1 doubles court.

NC State clinched the doubles point moments later after the conclusion of the match on the No. 2 court. Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas and Alessio Vasquez fell to Jules Leroux and Luca Staeheli by a score of 6-3.

Singles

No. 99 Julien Penzlin put the Tigers on the board after defeating William Manning in two sets. The first set was a 7-5 battle with the Tiger coming out on top. To conclude the match, Penzlin only dropped two games to earn a 6-2 win in the final set.

Calin Stirbu made his debut in purple and gold against No. 97 Luca Staeheli on the No. 3 court. Stirbu fell by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

NC State increased their lead to 3-1 after Jules Leroux defeated LSU’s Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas by a score of 6-3, 7-5.

The match was clinched with a final score of 4-1 after the conclusion of the match on the No. 2 court. No. 26 Martin Borisiouk defeated Sasa Markovic with a score of 6-1, 7-6(5).

Up Next

In the consolation match, LSU will face off against Pepperdine at 10 a.m. CT. This will be the 11th time in series history that the Tigers and Waves will meet, with the last meeting being held in 2013.

Pepperdine fell in the first round to No. 9 Mississippi State by a score of 4-0. The Waves feature one ranked singles player with Maxi Homberg sitting at No. 6. Pepperdine holds a 1-2 record so far in dual play for this season.

Results

NCSU 4, LSU 1

Doubles

#102 Shick/Van Sambeek (NCSU) def. #28 Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) 6-3

Leroux/Staeheli (NCSU) def. Kohlmann/Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Gabriel/Manning (NCSU) vs. Loncarevic/Markovic (LSU) 3-4, unfinished

Singles

#17 Braden Shick (NCSU) vs. #75 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 4-2, unfinished

2. #26 Martin Borisiouk (NCSU) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

3. #97 Luca Staeheli (NCSU) def. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

4. Fons Van Sambeek (NCSU) vs. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 3-6, 6-2, 4-2, unfinished

5. #99 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. William Manning (NCSU) 7-5, 6-2

6. Jules Leroux (NCSU) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-3, 7-5

Match Notes

Order of Finish

Doubles (1,2) ; Singles (5,3,6,2)