January 25, 2025 - 10:03 PM
Gallery: Swimming & Diving vs Cincinnati / Delta State
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Reagan Sweeney | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Grace Carter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jessie Liao | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Stepan Goncharov | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jenna Bridges | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Thomas Dowling | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Megan Braman | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jenna Bridges | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Mac Brod
Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Mac Brod
Zayne Danielewicz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Michal Daszkiewicz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ezra Dickerson | Photo by: Mac Brod
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Mac Brod
Abby Maoz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Mitch Mason | Photo by: Mac Brod
Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Mac Brod
Emily Pawlaski | Photo by: Mac Brod
Gavin Rogers | Photo by: Mac Brod
Reagan Sweeney | Photo by: Mac Brod
Helle Tuxen | Photo by: Mac Brod
Zayne Danielewicz | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod
Mason Williams | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sabrina Lyn | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Helle Tuxen | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Michal Daszkiewicz, Megan Braman, Jenna Bridges, Emily Pawlaski, Reagan Sweeney, Mitch Mason, Ezra Dickerson, Griffin Curtis, Gavin Rogers, Reagan Osborne, Helle Tuxen, Zayne Danielewicz, Abby Maoz, Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michaela de Villiers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kilian Bishop | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Max Eckerman | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Zoe Carlos-Broc | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Grace Palmer | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jacob Pishko | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Thomas Dowling | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Lauren Bernardo | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Rick Bishop | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Stepan Goncharov | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ezra Dickerson, Gavin Rogers, Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Related Stories
LSU Closes Regular Season With Four Wins Over Cincinnati & Delta State on Senior Day
January 25, 2025
LSU Closes Regular Season With Four Wins Over Cincinnati & Delta State on Senior Day
Gallery: Swimming and Diving vs Delta State
January 24, 2025
Gallery: Swimming and Diving vs Delta State
Tigers Defeat Delta State in Sprint Meet, 73-32
January 24, 2025
Tigers Defeat Delta State in Sprint Meet, 73-32
Skip To Main Content