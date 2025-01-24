Tigers Defeat Delta State in Sprint Meet, 73-32

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s swimming team took to the pool with the Delta State Fighting Okra Friday afternoon in the LSU Natatorium for a quick and fun sprint meet.

LSU defeated Delta State, 73-32, in the exciting sprint meet that consisted of six events. With both sides getting the opportunity to gain sprint reps, the Tigers touched first in all six events.

Jere Hribar won the first event of the meet in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 21.28. Following that, the Tigers won the 50-back (Griffin Curtis – 22.41), 100-IM (26.82), 50-breast (25.25), 50-free (19.84), and 200-free relay (1:21.87)

The Tigers return to action Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT to take on Delta State and Cincinnati in the LSU Natatorium. LSU’s senior ceremony will occur prior to the start of the meet at 9:30.